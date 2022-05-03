Free sustainability webinar for 'future-focused' farmers

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 10:40

With climate change and environmental policies top of mind for the new season, Dairy Women’s Network and ASB Bank are hosting a live webinar around on-farm sustainability on Tuesday 10 May.

The webinar will see experts in on-farm and financial sustainability, including Greig Sinclair from ASB Bank, Annika Coveney from Fortuna Group, Charlotte Glass from Agri Magic Limited, and Will Burrett from NgÄi Tahu Farming and Forestry, discuss current issues within the industry.

Farmers will also get insight into how they can plan for the future, measure and monitor their environmental footprint, and use technology to navigate any upcoming challenges.

The panel will be facilitated by Julia Jones, Head of Insight at NZX.

Jules Benton, Dairy Women’s Network CEO, said the range of presenters, who are at different stages in farming and business, is vital to helping the Network’s members on their sustainability journey.

"Sustainability and new environmental policies have become one of the industry’s leading challenges, and our members are navigating times of uncertainty and change in their on-farm practices," said Benton.

"Some of our members are beginning to create a Farm Environment Plan, and others have already been recognised for their environmental and sustainable farm practices. But while it’s important to ensure farms are compliant with new policies now, we want to make sure our members are acting sustainably overall and, in a position, to implement any new changes within the industry.

Experience in farming overseas gives several of the presenters a unique insight into how New Zealand’s dairy industry can compare internationally, and what opportunities are available to farmers looking to execute more sustainable practices on-farm.

Registrations are necessary for this webinar, visit dwn.co.nz/events.