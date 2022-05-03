Mercer calls for women to take a seat at 'the table'

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 12:06

Financial service provider Mercer (N.Z.) Limited has today announced the launch of a new digital platform designed to support New Zealand women to grow their wealth. The Table seatatthetable.co.nz, proudly sponsored by Mercer NZ, is designed to support Kiwi women at any stage of their life to help build their wealth.

Free to access, and featuring practical tools, articles, a podcast series and access to financial resources, advisers and more, The Table has been designed so women can come together and talk about all things money. It’s a place where acronyms are explained, complex terms unpacked, and financial jargon un-jargoned.

Research shows that on average New Zealand women have 20% less saved for retirement than men, feel intimidated by the financial industry and have lower financial confidence than men. The Table aims to tackle that by offering easy-to-understand financial information to help plan a better financial future for New Zealand women and their whÄnau, and the opportunity to invest in the sustainably focused Mercer KiwiSaver scheme and Mercer FlexiSaver.

Sarah Whitelock, Consumer Wealth Leader at Mercer, commented: "The Table has been created to encourage wÄhine to come together and talk - unashamedly and uncensored - about all things money. We’ve launched this platform to demystify money for women through practical content, and we’re looking forward to empowering women to save more, earn more and grow their wealth."

The Table is supported by Power Money Security, a brand-new podcast series hosted by comedian and writer Michèle A’Court from Stuff/Ensemble for a new financially free generation of Kiwi women, full of practical tips, tricks and interviews. Episode one explores insightful real-world experience and advice from guests Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson, TwentySevenNames’ Anjali Burnett and Glenys Wilson from Mercer.

Host Michèle A’Court said: "This podcast is about the actual things women in Aotearoa can do to get more money - by taking away the mystery, making it stretch as far as it can go, and turning little bits of money into much bigger chunks over time. In Power Money Security you will hear all kinds of voices talking to every kind of woman about real tools that help us all get ahead."

The Table’s launch coincides with The Financial Service Council’s (FSC) new ‘It Starts with Action’ campaign to grow the financial wellbeing of New Zealand women, in partnership with Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission. FSC’s 2021 research showed that more than 80% of Kiwi women rated their financial wellbeing moderate, low or very low. This campaign is in response to those concerning statistics and is a call to encourage New Zealand organisations to take meaningful action, big or small, to improve the financial confidence of our wÄhine.

FSC’s Head of Content, Communications and Marketing, Clarissa Hirst says "Over the next three months, we are encouraging all organisations to get involved in any way possible, from running an event to carrying out a social media campaign, hosting a financial wellbeing conversation with female colleagues in their workplace, publishing their gender pay gap, or something else entirely - there are plenty of ways to start important money conversations."

"Mercer’s new digital platform is a fantastic example of the meaningful, practical actions that are being taken to help Kiwi women demystify money, and grow their financial confidence and wellbeing."

Visit seatatthetable.co.nz for more information and tools to educate and empower women to get ahead in financial matters.

The Table is sponsored by Mercer (N.Z.) Ltd. The Mercer KiwiSaver scheme and Mercer FlexiSaver are issued by Mercer (N.Z.) Limited. Product Disclosure Statements are available at seatatthetable.co.nz