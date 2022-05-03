Record number of new homes consented exceeds 50,000 - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 12:12

A record 50,858 new homes were consented in the year ended March 2022, up 24 percent from the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today.

"The year ended March 2022 marks the first time the annual number of building consents has passed the 50,000 mark," construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

There were 25,475 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended March 2022, up 40 percent compared with the year ended March 2021. The number of stand-alone houses consented rose 12 percent to 25,383.

"The number of multi-unit homes consented has steadily increased over the past decade, but this is the first 12-month period where there have been more multi-unit homes consented than stand-alone houses," Mr Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and granny flats.

