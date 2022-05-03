Straterra appoints Josie Vidal as its new CEO

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 13:00

Straterra, the industry association representing the New Zealand minerals and mining sector, has appointed Josie Vidal as its new CEO. She replaces Chris Baker who leaves the position after 12 years of service.

Straterra Chair Alison Paul announced the appointment today.

"The Straterra Board is thrilled Josie has accepted the position of CEO," Ms Paul said.

"Josie brings to the organisation a wealth of government, sector, industry and media experience including working in the Beehive, for EQC and for other industry organisations, most recently in the transport and horticulture sectors.

"She joins at an important time for the industry as the buoyant commodity sector drives crucial new technologies and drives more opportunity and investment. At the same time a raft of government policy initiatives and regulations both enables and clashes with responsible exploration and mining."

Ms Vidal said she was excited about the opportunity to lead an organisation that promotes socially and environmentally responsible mineral and resources use at a time when there is growing demand globally for minerals that will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy.

"There is increased attention on the minerals and mining industry as the world recognises the contribution resources must make in the low carbon economy and I’m excited to be representing such an important but often overlooked sector," she said. "It is important to have all the evidence and facts on the tables of decision-makers."

Ms Paul also paid tribute to outgoing CEO, Chris Baker

"I would like to thank departing CEO Chris Baker for his 12 years of tireless service," said Ms Paul. "Chris has led Straterra through a period of huge change, always with a focus on the facts and a dedication to the hard-work of driving good outcomes for the sector and the wider community needs that the sector reflects. He leaves Straterra in a strong position to continue that work, which is more important than ever."

Josie takes up the position at the end of May.