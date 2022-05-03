Poor password practices in the spotlight - SailPoint

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 13:15

By Chern-Yue Boey, Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific, SailPoint.

As passwords continue to be the most widely used and accepted method of authentication, poor password practices can cause great risks to organisations. With today’s hybrid (on-premises, cloud and mobile application environments), legacy password management solutions are no longer viable as they lack enforcement controls and are unable to integrate into an identity governance strategy.

A good password management solution today should work in tandem with an organisation’s identity security solution, while supporting applications on-premises and in the cloud. It should also empower employees with an easy and intuitive way to change or reset their passwords themselves. Once this is sorted, enterprises can protect business assets by enforcing strong password policies across all of their applications and systems.

This self-service approach enables employees to remain productive wherever they are, without the hassle of being locked out of accounts. For IT and security teams, this not only provides the visibility essential for compliance and security, it also offers consistent policy across each application, and a level of "future proofing" that fits within the long-term strategic objectives of today’s modern enterprise.

When rolling out a password management strategy, enterprises should consider three key aspects; if the solution advances security and compliance initiatives, if it improves efficiency and if it addresses the needs and risks of all employees.

With thousands to millions of identities such as employees and customers in an organisation today, it is crucial to discover, secure and manage every type of identity, to stay ahead of cyber risks.