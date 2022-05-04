Deloitte New Zealand State of the State 2022 Report: Moving Mountains

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 10:14

Launched today, the Deloitte New Zealand State of the State 2022 report explores perspectives on reform and shares views on its role in a modern economy.

Deloitte Partner David Lovatt says "we’re seeing reform on a scale in Aotearoa New Zealand that we’ve not seen in decades. Reform is costly, disruptive and time consuming so if you’re going to take on the challenge of moving mountains, then you need to make sure it’s being done well.

"One key recommendation we make is for the establishment of a Reform Office to review and improve reform programmes, capture learnings and share insights, and hold the Government to account for reform outcomes."

The 2022 report analyses different approaches to reform, calls for courage and creativity in delivering the aspirational goals reform aspires to, and acknowledges the need for collaboration across communities, business and Government. Furthermore, it draws on the unique context of New Zealand and the opportunity that Te Tiriti o Waitangi provides to ground reforms in a strong and evolving MÄori-Crown relationship moving beyond engagement to collaborative innovation and governance.

Lee Gray, Lead Partner of Deloitte’s Hourau Pae Rau team says "reform is usually Government led, but its impact effects people, communities and business right across the country.

"We recommend that a collaborative approach is taken across all reform programmes to deliver better outcomes and enhance equity. To ensure what we’re doing is about intergenerational change, good policy and strong implementation need to be put in place today, to help the benefits of reform flow through to our children’s children and beyond."

More than 20 interviews were conducted with politicians, public servants, MÄori leaders, business leaders, academics and researchers. Their insights helped inform the picture of reform in NZ and our recommendations to ensure successful reform in the future.