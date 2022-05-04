TRA Labs announces inaugural Advisory Board, to support global growth aspirations

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 10:50

TRA Labs, the innovation and venture arm of premier insights group TRA, today announced the creation of its inaugural Advisory Board. The Advisory Board brings together exceptional industry leaders to support the aspiration to become a global leader in the research-tech space.

"The announcement of the Advisory Board is a big milestone for the TRA Business Group," said Connon Bray, Partner and Executive Director, TRA Labs.

"Appointing such a high calibre group of individuals is a clear signal of intent and is a strong indication of how we see the future of our business and our industry." The Advisory Board members each bring deep business leadership with strong commercial, operational and strategy expertise. Collectively, they will support TRA Lab’s strategy and evolving venture portfolio and roadmap. Founding members of TRA Labs’ Advisory Board include:

Aaron Ward (NgÄti Maru) - Founder and CEO, Ask Nicely

Hema Patel - GM of Payments, MedTech Global

Levi Allan - Executive General Manager Product, Xero

Mike Hanna - Investment Manager, NZTE

Antony Ede, Partner and Executive Director, TRA Labs said: "Assembling the Advisory Board is a key strategic move to enhance our capability in the venture space and accelerate the growth of the portfolio. This exceptionally talented group will guide the growth of our portfolio and in doing so support the operating businesses to achieve their goals".

"The research industry is at an inflection point. A USD $76B industry is in the midst of a significant transformation as incumbents struggle to move passed a pure consulting model and new entrants deliver technology solutions - but often without meaning," explained Bray.

"We think the future of the insights industry will be about human and machine. TRA Labs is focussed on turning our understanding of human behaviour into amazing digital and global solutions. We are privileged to have assembled an Advisory Board who have decades of experience scaling NZ ventures to the rest of the world."

New Advisory Board member, Hema Patel said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Board of TRA Labs to fuel my passion for innovation, disruption and growth through data and software. As an Advisory Board member, I look forward to helping TRA Labs’ brands such as Zavy, Tracksuit and Streamlight on their exciting journeys - working with great people changing and challenging traditional idealogies."

New Advisory Board member, Aaron Ward added: "New Zealand and Australia can lead the world in technology if we can dream big and act fast - the TRA Labs team have a built a clever model to harness both and win."

Since TRA Labs launched in 2016 it has driven the successful development of new research-tech businesses, including social media insights tool Zavy and the SaaS brand tracking platform, Tracksuit as well as new technologies, such as Paydar, and its latest brand tracking innovation, Streamlight. TRA Labs’ portfolio now serves more than 100 brands with customers across New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.