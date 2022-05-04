More than one third of NZ businesses 'lack cloud skills and expertise to support planned investment'

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:02

- Vast majority of New Zealand organisations surveyed see cloud technologies as important tofuture strategy and growth, with half of respondents set to invest more in cloud in 2022- Cost and lack of expertise and capability are the key impediments to adopting cloud and embracing digital transformation

- One in five NZ organisations plan to venture into cloud-supported emerging technologies including AI, Machine Learning, VR/AR

New research from CCL, the cloud specialist within Spark Business Group, reveals that ‘cost’ and‘lack of expertise and capability’ are the key impediments for businesses adopting cloud andembracing digital transformation.The survey of more than 400 technology and business decision-makers across New Zealanddiscovered that two out of five respondents (43%) see the cloud as being extremely important to theirorganisation’s future strategy and growth, with a similar proportion looking to increase investment incloud services in the next six to 12 months.However, two out of five organisations (37%) cited a lack of skills within their organisation whenresourcing cloud projects, while 39 percent said lack of expertise and capability was a challenge whenit comes to adoption of cloud transformation technologies.CCL Director Marketing and Strategy Tim Howell said while most businesses see cloud adoption as akey driver to a more productive New Zealand economy, better understanding - and action - isneeded to support organisations prioritising this core stepping stone for broader digital transformation."After more than 20 years in the IT industry here in New Zealand, it is clear there is both a right wayand an expensive way to do things in the cloud. With a significant portion of organisations citing lackof skills or lack of expertise and capability, this puts the onus on industry to think differently about howto scale our sector. Organisations need to have the right people and process foundations in place tohelp ensure the successful implementation of any technology. Without these, they will not be able toachieve the outcomes they need."

Key drivers of cloud adoptionIn the State of New Zealand Cloud Transformation Report, more than 80 percent of respondents citedcloud technology as ‘moderately important’ or ‘extremely important’ to their future strategy andgrowth, signalling its critical role in spurring on a more productive, sustainable national economy.Howell notes a trend of increased investment in cloud technology, with employee flexibility andoperational efficiency the top driving forces."With COVID-19 having accelerated many businesses’ cloud adoption plans over the past two years,even greater adoption is forecasted - more than half of the businesses who responded plan to investeven more in cloud services this year."Organisations cite the ability of the cloud to improve operational efficiency, provide flexibility foremployees and provide better insights for decision-making as key drivers for cloud adoption."

Cloud adoption: No one size fits all

The research highlights that there is no single ‘one size fits all’ approach with cloud adoption, withorganisations opting for the full range of cloud deployment options."Respondents told us they are embracing public, private and hybrid cloud deployments,acknowledging that many organisations need to take a progressive approach to moving to and

embracing the cloud. Public cloud is seeing an acceleration in uptake, with more hybrid and multi-cloud models playing a more important role - both now and in the future," adds Howell.

Future facing: Opportunities for emerging technologiesNew Zealand organisations are not looking to stand still, with many organisations looking to embraceemerging technologies in the years to come.Nearly half of respondents report already using data and analytics and the internet of things (IoT),while artificial intelligence (AI) is employed by almost 30 percent of organisations.Looking ahead, one in five respondents indicate their organisations are looking at machine/deeplearning, virtual/augmented reality, and artificial intelligence - all of which are enabled by cloudtechnologies."New Zealand organisations have a track record of innovation and the indications that organisationsare embracing emerging technologies indicate that innovation is at the forefront of their planning. Thisis exciting for all of us: it helps New Zealand keep up with the rest of the world who are also adoptingthese technologies, while Kiwis can look forward to a vibrant and inclusive digital economy driven bydata intelligence and AI technologies," Howell concludes.The full State of New Zealand Cloud Transformation Report can be found here:https://concepts.co.nz/state-of-nz-cloud-transformation/ENDS

About CCLCCL is New Zealand’s largest locally-focused IT services and cloud provider, offering end-to-end ITmanagement, cloud platforms and technology services for more than 1000 clients, ranging fromgovernment departments and local governments to DHBs, insurers and SMEs. CCL’s cloudtransformation business unit, Leaven, accelerates businesses’ cloud adoption, digital innovation andbusiness transformation. CCL has more than 600 employees and 10 offices across New Zealand.About Spark Business Group

Spark Business Group is New Zealand’s largest technology and transformation provider, helping NewZealand run smoother, grow faster, and lead the way in an ever-changing world. The Group includesSpark’s managed services business, cloud managed service provider CCL, cloud transformationconsultancy Leaven, cloud communication service provider Digital Island, and data analytics and AIspecialist Qrious.

About the State of New Zealand Cloud Adoption ReportIn October and November 2021, CCL commissioned market research firm Perceptive Research toconduct an independent survey of 425 New Zealand’s organisational technology decision-makers.

This report is the first comprehensive analysis of how New Zealand technology decision-makersapproach cloud adoption and transformation.