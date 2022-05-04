Maori, Pacific groups and Chamber of Commerce to accelerate business growth - Business Central

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 17:45

Te Awe Wellington MÄori Business Network and Wellington Pasifika Business Network have joined forces with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce to supercharge the region’s businesses.

"The Power of Three" is a first of its kind, which will see the respective organisations share knowledge, services and cultural expertise to help grow businesses in the Wellington region.

The Chamber has signed a "Kawenata" with Te Awe and a separate "Covenant" with Wellington Pasifika Business Network.

The cooperation agreements set out the principles, aspirations, and strategic aims of the partners.

The parties believe that working together will enhance the growth of each organisation. Each party will benefit the other by drawing from their knowledge, experience and heritage.

The agreements were signed by Te Awe Chair Wayne Johnston, Wellington Pasifika Business Chair Paul Retimanu, and Wellington Chamber of Commerce President Karun Shenoy, at a special event at Te Wharewaka o PÅneke.

"We are excited by the Power of Three, which is a first of its kind in Aotearoa," says Te Awe Chair Wayne Johnston.

"The signing of the Kawenata marks the beginning of something new for our members and for MÄori businesses across the motu."

Pasifika Business Network Patron Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban echoed the sentiment, saying the Covenant with the Chamber would help supercharge the growth of Pacific businesses in the region.

"We are here to make a difference for future generations by getting more of our people into education and business ownership through this new collaboration."

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Simon Arcus said the parties had been working on the Power of Three for the past year.

"Our role as the Chamber is to help businesses succeed and these new partnerships will expand our reach to new businesses and communities, as we create new opportunities for the members of all three organisations.

"We welcome our two new partners into our Chamber whanau, as we take one of the most important steps in our journey as a membership organisation. This is more than just a framework for engagement, it is engagement."

The agreements will focus on:

Enabling deeper connections with MÄori and Pasifika businesses Collaboration of membership services, events, and business support services for the benefit of each group’s members. Continued collaboration on advocacy services, ensuring MÄori and Pasifika businesses have a "voice at the table" in public policy issues.