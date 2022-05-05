Botanix Pharmaceuticals acquisition of Sofpironium Bromide

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 16:16

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) yesterday announced its acquisition of a novel dermatology asset known as Sofpironium Bromide, which is the first and only new chemical entity being developed to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

We are pleased to see keen interest in this milestone and I would like to thank those who participated in yesterday’s investor webinar. I co-presented alongside Executive Director, Matt Callahan; Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Patricia Walker; and Chief Commercial Officer, Howie McKibbon.

I encourage you to take a look here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfT8-XVVDKk

Media coverage has also been positive, see selected highlights below:

Media highlights

â The West Australian: ‘Botanix Pharmaceuticals shares surge after inking deal with Brickell for Sofpironium Bromide gel’

â Business News WA: ‘Botanix shares lifted after inking first deal’

â The Market Herald: ‘Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) acquires new dermatology asset’

AuzBiz Interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HF_hHltVxf0

