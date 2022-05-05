Forestry global partnership announcement at World Forestry Congress

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 16:24

As governments around the world turn to the benefits of sustainable forest management and forest products to support climate action and post-pandemic economic recovery, a new agreement struck today at the World Forestry Congress in Seoul will help advance forestry solutions and policy dialogue around the world.

The United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) Secretariat and the International Council of Forest and Paper Associations (ICFPA) announced a new partnership that will make ICFPA the focal of the forest sector globally, providing a framework for the two organizations to work together to discuss and implement forest-related policies and agreements that are good for people and the planet.

"The United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2017-2030 calls for a world where forests are sustainably managed, contribute to sustainable development, and provide economic, social, environmental, and cultural benefits for present and future generations. An estimated 1.6 billion people, or 25% of the global population, rely on forests for their subsistence needs, livelihoods, employment, and income. The private sector is fundamental in the promotion and implementation of sustainable forest management, so working with our partners in the forest industry will be critical to our ultimate success and we are delighted to have ICFPA supporting the UN Forum on Forests in this important work."

Barbara Tavora-Jainchill

Programme Management Officer, Forest Affairs

United Nations Forum on Forests Secretariat

UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs

United Nations

"There is no path to a lower carbon economy without sustainable forest management and sustainably sourced forest products. This new collaboration between ICFPA and UNFF will allow us to advance policy insights and learnings across international borders to build a resilient global economy - one that creates greater economic and social opportunities for the nearly 2 billion people who live in or near forested communities around the globe."

Derek Nighbor

President, International Council of Forest and Paper Associations

About the UNFF

In October 2000, the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), in its Resolution 2000/35 established the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), a subsidiary body with the main objective to promote "… the management, conservation and sustainable development of all types of forests and to strengthen long-term political commitment to this end…" based on the Rio Declaration, the Forest Principles, Chapter 11 of Agenda 21 and the outcome of the IPF/IFF Processes and other key milestones of international forest policy.

The Forum has universal membership and is composed of all Member States of the United Nations and specialized agencies.

The participation of a wide range of these stakeholders is crucial to the achievement of sustainable forest management. For this reason, the Forum welcomes and encourages the active participation of forest-related stakeholders who within the context of the Forum are referred to as Major Groups, including:

- Business and Industry

- Children and Youth

- Farmers

- Indigenous People

- Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

- Local Authorities

- Scientific and Technological Community

- Women

- Workers and Trade Unions