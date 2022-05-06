Vegan infant formula lands on New Zealand shelves - Sprout Organic

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 14:44

Sprout Organic Pty Ltd, the company behind the world's first vegan and organic infant formula is officially available on New Zealand shelves as of today, marking the company’s first international market launch just weeks after winning the World Food Innovation award for Best Children’s product.

The disruptive startup has partnered with New Zealand distribution company ‘VSL Health’ to make it possible, expanding its footprint into 200 stores throughout the country.

Sprout Organic’s founder, Selasi Berdie said "We’ve been blown away by the demand we’ve seen via our ecommerce channel from New Zealand, yet customs delays and shipping costs were becoming unsustainable for our customers, so this was a natural first move for us. New Zealand also shares the same food standard code as Australia for infant formula, making it a fast and seamless transition," he added.

Sprout’s entire product range of plant-based formulas and healthy children’s snacks will be sold throughout VSL Health’s national distribution network.

Managing Director of VSL Health, Sanjay Gupta, said "We’re thrilled to be the first company in New Zealand to distribute a world first vegan product. Partnering with Sprout Organic is an important step in our mission to challenge the status quo with innovative, healthy and sustainable products which will change the future of food for generations to come."

With just 9 months of trading under its belt, Sprout Organic has gained multiple successful accounts, disrupting a 120-year-old industry that has seen little to no innovation outside of dairy and soy formulas, which are among the 8 most common allergens in the world.

The extensive network of health-food stores and pharmacies has been especially strong in the early-adoption of Sprout Organic, and this trend is anticipated to continue overseas, with plans already underway for further expansions into Asia and Europe this year.