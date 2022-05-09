TLC Welcome new board members

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 14:36

New Board Members King Country-based electricity distribution business, The Lines Company (TLC), announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors. Fraser Jonker, CEO of Pioneer Energy and chair of EcoGas and Todd Spencer, commercial lawyer at Juno Legal were added as Directors.

Board chair Bella Takiari-Brame said she was "excited to expand our board with the calibre of Fraser and Todd who will bring diverse commercial experience to our Board table."

The sentiment was shared by the Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT), the 100% owner of TLC, who recruited and appointed both Jonker and Spencer.

"We received a number of applications, and the quality was very high," said WESCT chair William Oliver. "We’re delighted to welcome Fraser and Todd, they are both highly professional and experienced individuals who I am confident will add a lot of value."

Fraser has more than 25 years’ experience in the utilities and renewables sector covering engineering, generation, distribution, asset management and new energy solutions. He currently sits on the board of Manuherikia Irrigation, MainPower and Southern Generation. Fraser is the current Chief Executive Officer at Pioneer Energy and chair of EcoGas.

Todd is a commercial lawyer with extensive energy, infrastructure and governance experience. He advises leading private and public sector organisations on a range of commercial issues. Todd has significant experience in NZ, Europe and Asia. He also has direct experience of developing strategy and new business opportunities from new energy technologies (demand response, solar PV, batteries).

TLC’s Board represents a variety of experts from the energy and technology sectors, community stakeholders, Iwi, and both private and government governance roles with members Bella Takiari-

Brame (chair), Andrew Johnson, Craig Richardson, Mike Underhill, Fraser Jonker and Todd Spencer.

"The make-up and calibre of our Board has continually strengthened over the past years as we prepare the business for major change due to decarbonisation," said Takiari-Brame.

"Our key task is to caretake our community-owned assets for the generations to come so we have a safe and reliable supply in a more electrified setting.

Todd will join the Board in May and Fraser joins the Board in June.

Doug Troon, who joined the TLC Board in May 2020 is stepping down from his role as Director. Both Bella and William thanked Doug for his input saying, "Doug’s contribution had been valuable, and we thank him for his considerable input and guidance throughout the Retailer Billing project."