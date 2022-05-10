Card spending continues to rise in April - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 11:45

Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today.

This is a larger increase than was seen in the previous month, when spending rose by only 1.7 percent.

"With New Zealand moving to the Orange setting just before Easter, Kiwis could enjoy the long weekend and the school holidays with greater freedom. This is reflected in the electronic card spending data, which saw increases across all spending categories," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Core retail sales saw a strong increase (7.4 percent) in April. Core retail includes consumables, durables, hospitality, and apparel. The increase was mostly driven by spending on consumables, up $118 million (5.2 percent), and apparel, up $46 million (16.8 percent).

