Commissioner, Inland Revenue appointed

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 12:01

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department.

The Commissioner of Inland Revenue holds important roles as the principal steward of the New Zealand tax system and leader of a large organisation. The Commissioner has duties of care and management of taxes under the Tax Administration Act 1994 and has statutory independence from ministers to ensure Inland Revenue can levy and carry out its duties independently. With the Treasury, Inland Revenue provides advice to the Government on tax policy and the social policies it administers.

"I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Mersi to this role," Ms Quilter said.

"Mr Mersi is a highly respected leader with extensive experience in the Public Service. He has breadth and depth of policy and delivery leadership experience, including as a chief executive for the last 11 years."

Mr Mersi is currently Secretary for Transport and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Transport, a role he has held since 18 July 2016. He was previously Chief Executive, Land Information New Zealand, and Acting Secretary for Internal Affairs, Department of Internal Affairs. Prior to Mr Mersi’s chief executive roles he was a Deputy Commissioner at Inland Revenue and was a Deputy Secretary at the Treasury for seven years.

Ms Quilter said Mr Mersi has a proven record of enhancing organisational performance and has provided critical system leadership as a member of the Economic Chief Executives Group, the Strategic Planning Reform Board, the COVID-19 Chief Executives Board, the Border Executive Board and the Climate Change Chief Executives Board.

"Mr Mersi is an integral member of the Public Service Leadership Team. His strong and proven system and organisational leadership will equip him well for the Commissioner, Inland Revenue role."

Mr Mersi holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration (Economics) from Victoria University of Wellington.

He has been appointed for five years from 1 July 2022.

Biography

Mr Mersi was appointed Chief Executive, Ministry of Transport in 2016.

From 2012 to 2016 he was Chief Executive Land Information New Zealand.

He was Acting Secretary and Chief Executive Department of Internal Affairs (20112012).

From 2010 to 2012 Mr Mersi was Deputy Commissioner, Business Transformation at Inland Revenue.

He held a number of senior roles at the Treasury from 1996 to 2010, including Deputy Secretary, State Sector Performance Group (20032010) and Deputy Secretary, Regulatory and Tax Policy Branch (20022003).