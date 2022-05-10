Delta Insurance announces new management roles and appointees

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 12:15

Delta Insurance Group has announced two key internal promotions as part of the company’s current expansion programme.

Delta Group Claims Manager Petra Lucioli will take up a broader global claims management role for Delta International, which now has offices and operations in Singapore and Australia, in addition to the New Zealand head office.

Delta International Business partner Dasha Goryacheva moves into a role as People and Operations Manager with the Delta Group.

Delta Group Managing Director and company co-founder Ian Pollard says Ms Lucioli’s expanded role acknowledged both her international experience and reputation as an expert in the insurance claims area and the importance of the company’s strong claims division as a competitive differentiator.

"As the Group grows internationally, it’s vital for us to provide a consistent and exceptional level of performance across our different offices and teams - and claims is one of the most important areas to manage well. Petra has led an award-winning team in this space and we’re thrilled to now have her guiding this side of the Group’s business, and in particular leading our Group-wide claims activity."

Ms Lucioli says the move to an international role overseeing the Group’s claims operations is one she relishes. "Claims is a key part of the insurance offering - and a vital one to manage effectively, given its importance in delivering on our promise to customers. I’m honoured to have this opportunity to lead Delta in this area internationally and look forward to cementing our reputation in this space through top service and innovation where it’s needed."

Delta Group Chief Operating Officer Kent Chaplin says Ms Goryacheva’s promotion into her newly established role also reflects the company’s international growth and the need to ensure the expanding company maintains a strong internal culture that supports its people.

"Delta is its people," he says. "Our culture and the values underpinning it are vital to both our success and the wellbeing and contentment of our employees," he says. "Dasha’s appointment is well-deserved; she brings an incredible array of strengths and talent to the role along with a passion for the people aspects of the business - she won’t stint in ensuring culture is paramount and the needs of employees aren’t overlooked."

Ms Goryacheva says she’s thrilled to get the opportunity to bring both her operational skills and experience and her commitment to a vibrant culture to the table. "These are really exciting times as we expand our business globally. We have an awesome team and a firm belief that our people are at the heart of our success. So, my role is to ensure that they have what they need to develop and thrive in every way. It’s all about supporting them to give our partners and customers the best experience always."