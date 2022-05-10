Greatest in home entertainment: Samsung Lifestyle TV range and soundbar

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 17:42

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, with Next-Generation Picture Quality and Cutting-Edge Personalisation Options

Samsung Electronics New Zealand announces its 2022 line-up of Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, revealing world-class advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customisable accessories and an upgraded Smart TV interface setting a new benchmark for Kiwi in-home entertainment. [1: Compared to 2021 Samsung QLED and Lifestyle TVs.]

Created to suit the evolving needs of how TVs are being used in New Zealand homes, Samsung Electronics New Zealand Head of TV and Audio, Ryan Jolly, says, "bigger and better screens, crisp sound and state-of-the-art picture quality remain of the highest priority for Kiwis as they look for premium at-home entertainment experiences. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs bring exceptional levels of colour and brightness to the viewing experience, producing optimal and life-like picture, that can clearly be viewed in bright rooms."

"The 2022 line-up of Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs is more than just TVs, but a customisable and personalised screen that can be used to showcase and purchase art, experience content, work, play and connect with their favourite people. The innovations Samsung brings to its range in 2022 allows Kiwis to truly get the most out of their in-home entertainment."

Evolution of Neo QLED with Neo Quantum Processor and Dynamic Sound Experience

Thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor and the incredible picture technology and sound it delivers, the 2022 Neo QLED line up provides pristine images and immersive soundscapes that have never before been experienced.

This year’s Neo Quantum Processor introduces a new Shape Adaptive Light technology that leverages the Processor’s powerful AI algorithms to analyse lines, shapes and surfaces and control the shape of light from the advanced Quantum Mini LED backlight, maximising the brightness and accuracy of shapes on the screen. The result is outstanding image quality that puts HDR content on full display and unlocks the enhanced 14-bit HDR processing which quadruples Neo QLED’s greyscale levels compared to 2021 for the most accurate image ever produced on a Samsung TV.

Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm that creates a great sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.

Additionally, Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED features the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. This allows for a more comfortable viewing experience at night by reducing blue light.[2: EyeComfort mode must be activated in settings.]

Neo QLED’s sound features are getting a major upgrade as well. Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, 2022 Neo QLED will take their proprietary technology to another level with native Dolby Atmos support - the industry’s first TV to support Dolby Atmos with upwards and side firing speakers for three dimensional sound without the need for peripheral devices.[3: Source content must be Dolby Atmos® or DTS:X enabled for Dolby Atmos® or DTS:X playback. Samsung has partnered with Dolby Atmos to create the world’s first TV range to include True Dolby Atmos and Wireless Dolby Atmos.]

"Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLEDs will offer Dolby Atmos directly out of the box. We are proud to incorporate industry-leading audio technology for an impressive three-dimensional sound experience. With multi-channel speakers placed throughout the TV, Neo QLED delivers a dynamic sound experience that tracks the actions from all corners," says Jolly.

With Samsung’s 2022 range of soundbars featuring a world-first Wireless True Dolby Atmos experience, the latest line-up soundbar models is the ultimate pair that delivers captivating sound quality for a truly immersive in-home entertainment experience.

The New Smart Hub and Apps for the Ultimate User Experience

Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and centre with their viewing preferences. The new Smart Hub will guide users to their favourite content or help them discover something new without spending time searching. The Smart Hub’s sidebar also allows for a seamless transition between categories - Media and Ambient - letting users focus on various in-home activities.

Enjoy all the leading apps: Samsung allows Kiwis to explore all the leading apps on their new Smart Hub, including international apps like Netflix, Disney+, AppleTV, Amazon Prime, as well as local favourites such as Neon, SparkSport, Sky Sport Now and all the catch-up TV apps[4: Available apps are subject to change. Internet and subscriptions required.]

NFT Platform: Samsung has collaborated with the prominent NFT marketplace, Nifty Gateway, to bring the NFT experience to Samsung TV customers. The application features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork on Neo QLED and The Frame. [5: Nifty Gateway is a third party platform. Internet and data charges may apply.]

Smart Calibration: This feature allows users to fine tune the settings for optimal picture quality. Basic mode features a quick and easy way of calibrating the screens within 30 seconds using a compatible smartphone camera, while Professional mode optimises the screens for pristine picture quality in about 10 minutes.

Award-Winning Lifestyle TVs with Seamless Integration of Design and Technology

Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens seamlessly blend design and technology for a unique and personalised experience. A new Anti-Glare Matte Display with anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties has been applied to The Frame, The Sero and The Serif, providing an exceptionally pleasant and comfortable viewing experiences. As a result, the new Anti-Glare Matte Display on Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens received three verifications from UL. [6: Anti-glare display verified by UL as glare-free for: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, and Disability Glare UGR <34.]

The Frame now offers an incredibly realistic art viewing experience thanks to the anti-glare, low-reflection panel technology featuring an embossed, Anti-Glare Matte Display. It also helps minimise fingerprints and smudges, allowing users to enjoy their favourite artwork in excellent condition. The Frame comes in sizes ranging from 32" to 85".

The Serif also comes with a matte finish body to blend seamlessly with the Anti-Glare Matte Display, elevating the iconic design to give a premium look and feel. With the addition of a 65" size option, The Serif is now offered in sizes ranging from 43" to 65".

The Sero offers an optimised watching experience with its new Matte Display in both vertical and horizontal modes and will now be available in both Blue and White coloured variants. The new vertical MultiView takes multitasking to the next level, allowing users to simultaneously view different content on the top and bottom of the screen, or search information online while watching. [7: Certain applications may not support Multi View.]

"Most living spaces face the challenge of dealing with reflections and the ways it impacts people to view and enjoy visuals. With this in mind, Samsung has incorporated cutting-edge anti-glare and anti-reflection technology into the newest model of The Frame, The Serif and The Sero, providing a realistic experience for when utilising the TV in Art and Ambient Mode+." concludes Jolly.

More Accessory Options Customisable to Users’ Needs and Tastes

The 2022 Samsung TV models also come with expanded accessories to personalise the user experience. The Auto Rotating Wall Mount and Stand accessories allow compatible TVs to inherit the vertical viewing experience from The Sero, allowing users to enjoy mobile viewing by automatically rotating their screens all from the convenience of the remote control. [8: Auto Rotating Wall Mount and Stand sold separately. Compatible with 2022 The Frame and Neo QLED 4K/8K models up to 65".]

To complement the accessory, the 2022 products will support a vertical interface, including the Smart Hub, and offer a vertical Multi View feature. It will offer apps such as YouTube as well as mirroring and casting in vertical mode. Lastly, lifestyle features such as Ambient Mode+ and Art Mode are also available in vertical mode. The new rotation key on the remote control lets users easily rotate the screen with a click of a button.

Additionally, with magnetic bezel options for The Frame and new full motion slim-fit wall mounts for all TVs, there are endless possibilities of personalisation with Samsung’s 2022 screens. [9: Applies to all 2022 TV models 43"-85", except Q80A and AU7000.]

The 2022 TV and accessories range is available from the beginning of May at retailers and online at samsung.com/nz/

For more detailed product information visit: samsung.com/nz/