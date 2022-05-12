Aquila Capital and Far North Solar Farm partner for 1GW solar pipeline

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 08:54

Today, Aquila Capital, a sustainable investment management and asset development company, based in Hamburg, Germany, and with Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, and Far North Solar Farm (FNSF), a developer of utility-scale solar plants in New Zealand, announced their intention to start construction on a portfolio of solar power projects which would provide up to 1 GWp of renewable energy capacity once completed. The pipeline of projects could supply approximately four per cent of the country’s total annual energy demand and would represent approximately 11% of New Zealand’s current clean energy generation capacity.

The two companies entered a partnership in 2021 to invest in a portfolio of solar PV projects in New Zealand, bringing together FNSF’s local experience with Aquila Capital’s international renewable energy investment and asset management expertise. Encouraged by New Zealand’s progressive renewable energy targets and the government’s soon-to-be-announced Emissions Reductions Plan, the partnership and forthcoming projects aim to support the country’s bold clean energy agenda and target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The 1 GWp pipeline includes multiple project sites across the North and South Island and will build on Far North Solar Farm’s development work since the groundbreaking ceremony at the Pukenui solar site in July 2021.

To date, both companies have invested significant capital and resources to select and assess suitable project sites and obtain the required permits and consents to advance these sites to "ready-to-build"-status. The companies aim to start construction of a handful of selected projects in 2022, and through these projects, create up to 40 full-time jobs.

Alexander Lenz, CEO, Aquila Capital Asia Pacific: "We are excited to reach this stage of development after assessing all possible sites and preparing for our solar PV build-out with FNSF. This would not have been possible without New Zealand’s focus on meeting its progressive clean energy targets, and we would like to thank Climate Change Minister James Shaw and the Government for their support for renewables and strong resolve to tackle climate change. The time for clean energy is now, and together with FNSF, we are ready to support New Zealand’s ambitious energy transition goals."

John Telfer, Director, FNSF New Zealand: "We can’t wait to start constructing the solar PV sites we have planned and consented. To be partnering with such a committed global investor in clean energy generation as Aquila Capital, and on the scale that we collectively intend, is exciting not only for us but also the entire country. This partnership is ready to support the government’s emissions budget targets set to be announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw next week and to help deliver on the promise of expanding the renewable energy sector within New Zealand.