Aurora Energy to share plans at public meetings

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 11:11

Aurora Energy is holding community drop-in events later this month to update customers about future work on the electricity distribution network across Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes between now and 2026.

The electricity lines company is investing $563 million on the network over a five-year period, and were required by the Commerce Commission to disclose three forward-looking documents as part of their Customised Price-quality Path (CPP) obligations. The three plans were published on 31 March and are:

Development Plan - how Aurora Energy will improve their systems and processes so it benefits customers

Project and Programme Delivery Plan - work projects and programmes from now until the start of 2026 - where, when and how much they’ll cost

Safety Delivery Plan - how these projects and programmes will reduce network safety risks

Community drop-in events are being held in Dunedin, Alexandra, Wanaka and Queenstown to share Aurora Energy’s progress and update customers on future plans. There will be information relevant to each community, and experts from Aurora Energy will be available to answer questions.

Events are:

Monday 23 May - The Dunedin Centre, Conference Room 1, 1 Harrop Street, Dunedin

Tuesday 24 May - Alexandra Community House, 14/20 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra

Wednesday 25 May - Queenstown Events Centre, Joe O’Connell Drive, Frankton

Thursday 26 May - Wanaka Community Hub, 34 McDougall Street, Wanaka

Aurora Energy has summaries of their plans on their website at yoursay.auroraenergy.co.nz/delivering-our-cpp and will report on how they measure against their plans in the future via Annual Delivery Reports, which will be shared with the Commerce Commission and customers.