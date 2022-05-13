A hand up for rural New Zealand - The Generator

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 17:14

Like 87% other Generites those in rural areas report positive improvements in their wellbeing and circumstances.

Awhinatia Kohinga (Murupara hair and makeup artists) and Claylene Huriwaka (Kawerau customized apparel) share how the Generator’s support system enabled them to start their business and improve their confidence and self-worth.

Click HERE for their story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Po90tzo9Ts

Data source: February 2022 Generites National Survey (49% return rate)