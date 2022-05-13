Motorola acquires video security company Videotec - Motorola

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 18:24

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Videotec S.p.A., a global provider of ruggedised video security solutions based in Italy.

Videotec’s fixed and Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras are designed to withstand the extreme conditions and hazardous environments of critical infrastructure, specifically ports, energy and transportation, where video security is imperative. Videotec’s portfolio enables security operators to have clear visibility across these settings to quickly detect and respond to abnormal events or dangerous situations, reducing safety threats and supporting business continuity.

"Protecting the security and operational continuity of critical infrastructure is vital to our cities and businesses," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "With Videotec’s specialised suite of cameras, we’re extending the breadth of our portfolio to help secure and support the demanding environments of these complex, essential industries."

The acquisition of Videotec complements Motorola Solutions’ line of fixed video cameras, expanding its portfolio and reinforcing the company’s position as a global leader in video security solutions.

"We're excited to join Motorola Solutions, bringing our technical expertise in extreme environment camera design to continue driving their mission as a global leader in video security," said Alessio Grotto, CEO, Videotec. "Together we will continue to innovate technologies that stand up to some of the most challenging conditions - protecting people, enabling productivity and supporting business continuity for essential industries around the world."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.