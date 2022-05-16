Manawa Energy 'poised to deliver' on renewable generation ambitions

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 09:44

Manawa Energy (NZX:MNW), Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest independent electricity generator, today announced a strong financial result for the year ended 31 March 2022, concluding a transformative year for the company.

Amid the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, persistent below-average inflows, and sustained regulatory uncertainty, Manawa Energy undertook the work to successfully separate its mass market retail business delivering a solid performance in the process.

Net profit after tax climbed to $119.8 million - a significant increase on $30.7 million the previous year. This was largely due to a non-cash fair value gain on financial instruments in addition to increases in generation production and wholesale prices. Operating earnings (EBITDAF) were $204.2 million (including the divested Manawa Energy retail operations), up from $200.2 million last year.

Retail operations were in strong shape to hand over, contributing operating earnings (EBITDAF) of $44.5 million, with key highlights including a 5 percent increase in customers with two or more services, and 93 percent increase in mobile connections over prior year. The mass market retail operation saw net customer number growth this year and maintained customer retention rates above market average.

With the retail sale now complete, Chief Executive David Prentice says the focus is firmly on the future.

"Completing the sale of our mass market retail business to Mercury Energy has achieved the vision we set out over a year ago - to transition to Manawa Energy - a standalone renewable generation and commercial and industrial electricity business, optimally positioned to deliver on the growing energy needs of tomorrow. We now look forward to bringing that vision to life," said Prentice.