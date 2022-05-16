AltProteins to be held in Melbourne on May 17

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 10:11

Questions about the future of the region’s alternative proteins sector will be answered by leading experts in the field when AltProteins 22 - Australia and New Zealand’s first-ever alternative proteins conference - takes place in Melbourne on May 17.

Powered by Food Frontier, the region’s independent think tank on alternative proteins, and supported by the Victorian Government, AltProteins 22 will bring together industry pioneers, agri-food and policy experts, and researchers to explore transformative ideas, insights and developments that will inform the trajectory of alternative proteins down under.

"As demand for new, sustainable sources of protein continues to grow globally, forums like AltProteins 22 are essential to foster critical conversations and collaborations that enable our food producers and policymakers to claim a leading role," said Food Frontier Founder Thomas King.

"We’re excited to host some of the best minds in the field to explore what the global scale-up of new protein industries means for Australia and New Zealand, what we can learn from more mature overseas markets, and what opportunities alternative proteins present for our region’s food and agriculture into the future."

Hamish Campbell, Sydney Trade Commissioner of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, which will be represented on a panel at the event, said: "The inaugural AltProteins 22 presents a fantastic opportunity to explore the growth potential of alternative proteins in our region and across Asia Pacific. As seen in our NZ Made with Care campaign, New Zealand producers are driven by Kaitiakitanga - protecting and caring for people, place, and planet for future generations. At NZTE, we are committed to building on a deep understanding of the significant export opportunities that the growing demand for alternative proteins offers for New Zealand manufacturers."

More than 20 speakers will feature as part of 11 sessions, discussing everything from emerging opportunities for the agriculture sector, new Australian consumer insights, to cultivated meat’s path to market and the Asia export opportunity.

Attendees will also be able to sample an array of plant-based meat products, with the event menu featuring dishes by local businesses MEET, Rogue Foods and Fenn Foods. A networking and drinks event will conclude the summit.

Recently appointed Food Frontier CEO Jane Sydenham-Clarke, recognised as the woman who will fundamentally shape the evolution of the alternative proteins landscape in our region, said the AltProteins 22 conference signifies an important growth milestone for the sector.

"As Australia and New Zealand’s first dedicated alternative proteins conference, AltProteins 22 signals that the local alt-proteins industry is no longer just emerging, but an industry that is here to stay as a financially viable and important contributor to the future of our region’s agri-food sector.

"I’m looking forward to working with industry stakeholders, researchers, policymakers, retailers, innovators and investors to realise the bright future of alternative proteins in the region," she said.