Maori Economic Development Fund 'to boost burgeoning businesses'

Three up-and-coming local MÄori businesses have been selected as recipients of the 2021/22MÄori Economic Development Fund.
The contestable grants fund was established in 2013 by the KÄpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti to support whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and mÄtÄwaka in KÄpiti to develop their business or social enterprise.
This year there were seven applicants, with three meeting the criteria and receiving funding.
Convener of the judging panel Russell Spratt (Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai) says the businesses to receive funding in this round demonstrated strong alignment with the MÄori Economic Development Strategy and the Fund’s criteria.
"There is a focus on health, wellbeing and education in this year’s recipients which is perhaps reflective of the times we are living in and our community’s interest in exploring different ways of staying well," Mr Spratt says.
"The successful applicants will offer a range of products or experiences incorporating te ao MÄori approaches and solutions.
"The grants will support those just starting out and those well on their way take another step forward."
Mr Spratt says a vibrant MÄori economy benefits everyone.
"MÄori economic wellbeing builds opportunities for all MÄori. It links tangata whenua to the district, and contributes to the wider community. We look forward to seeing these organisations thrive and add more depth to the local economy."
The 2021/22 recipients are:
Hapai Wellness
An Åtaki-based holistic hauora collective offering health and wellbeing services including yoga classes, workshops/wÄnanga and wellness retreats drawing on MÄtauranga MÄori and blending science and holistic practices from other indigenous cultures.
Te RongoÄ Rerehua
Guiding and protecting the mauri of rongoÄ MÄori is a core value of Te RongoÄ Rerehua, a legacy inspired kaupapa by a local practitioner who has a vision to develop a range of locally sourced rongoÄ MÄori products, to align with local traditional MÄori healing practices.
Hori Gallery Ltd - Te Whare Toi o Hori
The destination art studio, gallery, café and community space at Åtaki Beach. The funding will be used to support the building of Te HÄhi, an art residence and workspace for visiting in-residence artists who will be supporting workshops and wÄnanga.
For more information please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant.
