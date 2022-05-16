Maori Economic Development Fund 'to boost burgeoning businesses'

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 10:44

Three up-and-coming local MÄori businesses have been selected as recipients of the 2021/22MÄori Economic Development Fund.

The contestable grants fund was established in 2013 by the KÄpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti to support whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and mÄtÄwaka in KÄpiti to develop their business or social enterprise.

This year there were seven applicants, with three meeting the criteria and receiving funding.

Convener of the judging panel Russell Spratt (Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai) says the businesses to receive funding in this round demonstrated strong alignment with the MÄori Economic Development Strategy and the Fund’s criteria.

"There is a focus on health, wellbeing and education in this year’s recipients which is perhaps reflective of the times we are living in and our community’s interest in exploring different ways of staying well," Mr Spratt says.

"The successful applicants will offer a range of products or experiences incorporating te ao MÄori approaches and solutions.

"The grants will support those just starting out and those well on their way take another step forward."

Mr Spratt says a vibrant MÄori economy benefits everyone.

"MÄori economic wellbeing builds opportunities for all MÄori. It links tangata whenua to the district, and contributes to the wider community. We look forward to seeing these organisations thrive and add more depth to the local economy."

The 2021/22 recipients are:

Hapai Wellness

An Åtaki-based holistic hauora collective offering health and wellbeing services including yoga classes, workshops/wÄnanga and wellness retreats drawing on MÄtauranga MÄori and blending science and holistic practices from other indigenous cultures.

Te RongoÄ Rerehua

Guiding and protecting the mauri of rongoÄ MÄori is a core value of Te RongoÄ Rerehua, a legacy inspired kaupapa by a local practitioner who has a vision to develop a range of locally sourced rongoÄ MÄori products, to align with local traditional MÄori healing practices.

Hori Gallery Ltd - Te Whare Toi o Hori

The destination art studio, gallery, café and community space at Åtaki Beach. The funding will be used to support the building of Te HÄhi, an art residence and workspace for visiting in-residence artists who will be supporting workshops and wÄnanga.

For more information please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant.