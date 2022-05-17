Fullers360 set to turn Hauraki Gulf pink

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 10:50

This Friday 20 May, Fullers360 is encouraging all staff and customers to wear pink and support Pink Shirt Day to KÅrero Mai, KÅrero Atu, Mauri TÅ«, Mauri Ora - Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying!

This is the first year Fullers360 is actively supporting Pink Shirt Day both internally and with customers and signifies the businesses commitment to prioritising mental health and wellbeing. In support of Pink Shirt Day, Fullers360 is pleased to offer the first 500 customers who are wearing a pink shirt onboard on Friday, 20 May a free coffee voucher- to say thanks for supporting this great initiative.

Pink Shirt Day’s kaupapa ties in brilliantly with Fullers360’s Fair Treatment Policy which outlines behaviours simply not tolerated in the workplace.

Fullers360 CEO, Mike Horne, says, "We recognise the importance of creating a workplace that fosters positive mental health and wellbeing for our people and our customers alike. In a large organisation like Fullers360 there are plenty of ways to consider the impact mental health has on our people - we aren’t perfect, but we're working to ensure our people have a safe working environment where they feel they can come to work and do the incredible job they do every day.

"At Fullers360 we don’t tolerate any form of bullying and discrimination in the workplace and we’re incredibly proud to be turning the Hauraki Gulf pink to actively demonstrate our support for Pink Shirt Day and this important kaupapa."

Shaun Robinson, Chief Executive at the Mental Health Foundation says those who are bullied are far more likely to experience mental health issues.

"Research shows that 1 in 10 workers feels discriminated against or bullied at work. By wearing a pink t-shirt on Friday 20 May, you’re showing a commitment to creating a kinder, more inclusive Aotearoa where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability, religion or cultural background", says Mr Robinson.

To find out more about Fullers360’s involvement in Pink Shirt Day visit: fullers.co.nz.