Tourism industry looks to the future at innovative online event

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 12:49

Over 400 tourism operators will prepare for the full reopening of New Zealand’s borders at an innovative online event next week, livestreamed over two days from TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland.

TRENZ Hui 2022 Online will be held on 25 and 26 May, featuring an exciting line-up of inspirational speakers who will focus on the restart of tourism and look to the future. In-person networking events in Auckland and Queenstown will support the reconnection of the industry.

Based on the theme ‘Ready to Welcome’, the event is perfectly timed, following closely behind the Prime Minister’s announcement that the border will fully reopen on 31 July 2022.

The programme, hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) in partnership with Tourism New Zealand (TNZ), will feature an address from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash. TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram will speak to the industry on moving forward with optimism, and TNZ’s Chief Executive René de Monchy will discuss how TNZ is supporting the industry’s recovery.

"We’re excited to show how TRENZ has adapted this year to support tourism’s recovery," says Ms Ingram. "With the return of all international visitors just around the corner, the industry is keenly focused on moving forward, making a vital contribution to creating jobs, enhancing the environment and supporting communities across the country."

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Visitor Economy Annie Dundas says it is fantastic that the region will play host to TRENZ Hui in 2022.

"With the announcement of borders opening we can now, as an industry, positively plan for reconnecting with buyers from around the world. We’re excited to let visitors know we are open, to extend our manaakitanga and to share the new and exciting experiences on offer in TÄmaki Makaurau."

The new era of air travel will be revealed in a session on aviation and connectivity with Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand, and a keynote from MC Jehan Casinader will support the industry’s wellness and resilience as the industry begins its recovery.

The speaker programme will be broken up by a series of quickfire ‘TRENZ Talks’ covering international insights, innovation and trends, high performance teams and amazing customer experience.

Last-minute attendees can register for the online programme here.