Flight Centre Travel Group wins Employer of Choice award

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 14:47

Flight Centre Travel Group has come out on top in the HRD 5-Star Employer of Choice awards for 2022. A huge feat for a company that is only just re-emerging from a tough two years with little to trade due to the extended closure of international borders.

The 5-Star Employer of Choice survey gave Kiwi employers the chance to showcase their progress and demonstrate their leadership in areas such as health and wellbeing, remuneration, benefits and recruitment. Flight Centre Travel Group was one of the three winners in the 100-499 employees category.

Flight Centre Travel Group’s General Manager, people and culture, Kristill Loxton says the group is thrilled to be recognised for such an award.

"It’s always nice to receive awards, but when it’s one to do with the value we place on our people, it’s extra special. Our people have and will always be our greatest asset."

Loxton says having to say goodbye to many talented employees in 2020 because of the Covid 19 pandemic was one of the hardest things the company has ever faced. But she says they have not let un-controllable circumstances define them.

"Despite the challenging times, we are proud to have retained 85% of our remaining people, year to date and although the last two years have been unusual with plenty of people working from home and with little to sell, we have worked hard to maintain our fun and supportive culture."

With international borders open again, travel has come back strong with Flight Centre stores already trading at over 60% of what they were selling pre-Covid.

The focus for the group has now turned to recruitment as their consultants work hard to service high volumes of enquiries with only 25% of the consultants they had previously.

"We are excited to now be in a position to welcome back ex-employees. In fact, 80% of our recent recruits have been ex-flighties," says Loxton.

But she says they still need more and are also looking for new Flighites to join the team.

"I'm hopeful that Flight Centre Travel Group’s fun and connected culture, assured income levels with unlimited earning potential, professional development opportunities and wellness benefits will go a long way in attracting the best candidates for the jobs.

"Whether you’re an ex-Flightie or fancy yourself as a future Flighitie, we have plenty of jobs being advertised through our careers website for both experienced and new consultants. It’s an exciting time to join the travel industry."

