Applications now open for 2022 AON Scholarship

Aon and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) are proud to announce submissions for the 17th Aon Scholarship are now open for 2022. The scholarship celebrates an outstanding insurance professional, strengthens international industry links, and emphasises the importance of continuing professional development in all aspects of insurance.

Scholarship applicants will be required to write a 2,500 word essay on this year’s topic - The Increasing Complexities of Reinsurance Requirements. Click here for the scholarship brochure.

The winner of the scholarship will attend either the 2023 Aon Global Clients Reinsurance Seminar in London or the 2023 Aon Hazards Conference in Australia, subject to travel availability. Both the Global Clients Reinsurance Seminar and Aon Hazards Conference are highly regarded around the world as an outstanding educational opportunity for insurance and reinsurance professionals.

'With an opportunity to analyse the key issues significant to our industry, the Aon Scholarship gives our insurance professionals the opportunity to not only develop and network but also contributes to inspiring our industry locally and across the world. This year’s topic of the increasing complexities of reinsurance requirements is a timely one. Winning the Aon Scholarship offers a memorable career-building experience for those who are up for the challenge,' said Robert De Souza, CEO Australia and New Zealand, Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

Prue Willsford, CEO of ANZIIF says the Aon Scholarship has provided invaluable career development opportunities for the next generation of insurance leaders.

‘The Aon Scholarship has enabled insurance professionals to learn, grow, and expand their horizons within the industry, said ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford. We are proud to be able to provide this invaluable professional development opportunity to an insurance professional and hopefully the next generation of leaders. ‘We strongly encourage insurance and reinsurance professionals to apply for the scholarship to enhance their professional development,’ added Willsford.

Applications must be received no later than 5:00pm (AEST) Friday, 1 July 2022 and emailed to: marise.maechler@aon.com

