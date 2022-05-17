Maersk to open integrated cold chain facility in New Zealand

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 16:49

Maersk continues to integrate end-to-end cold chains with the announcement of a new 45,000 sqm cold chain facility in the Waikato District, the fourth largest region in New Zealand. By integrating the state-of-the-art cold store with the depot and intermodal connections, Maersk will provide better logistics solutions for both import and export customers, catering for their increasing needs for more efficient, tech-enabled and temperature-controlled supply chains.

Strategically located in the Ruakura Superhub, the new facility has easy access to the road network between Hamilton and Auckland. It is next to the new SH1 dual carriage way, the key transport corridor for the Waikato region. The site is also adjacent to the Ruakura Inland Port, providing a seamless link to the Ports of Tauranga and Auckland, allowing the facility to better service both the export regions and the key import markets in the North Island.

"From dairy and meat to seafood and fruits, the primary industry sector is key to drive the development of New Zealand’s economy. We are pleased to offer our customers innovative solutions and access to our integrated global network, through which we can contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth and bring new opportunities to the communities we are part of. This cold storage facility will cater for both national and international supply chains, and in conjunction with our extensive New Zealand ocean network connecting the world. We firmly believe it will enable us to be flexible and agile in our operations to ensure that we can match customers’ needs with seasonal demand," says Henrik Jensen, Managing Director of Maersk Oceania.

Maersk has entered an agreement with Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) for a long-term ground lease to build the facility, which will start operation in late 2023.