Major award for Hello Cup

Being named ‘best menstrual cup’ by USA’s Cosmopolitan Magazine has yet again put New Zealand sustainable period company Hello.™ on the world stage.

"It’s actually a bit surreal," says Hello.™ co-founder, Robyn McLean.

"Cosmo’s Holy Grail Beauty Awards are a pretty big deal and getting an email to say our flagship Hello Cup has been judged best menstrual cup was pretty surreal."

The Hello Cup was the only sustainable period product chosen by the Cosmopolitan judges, and the judge's comments noted how comfortable Hello Cups are.

"Besides the fact that I’ve saved a fortune not buying tampons, this little cup is actually super comfortable and highly sustainable. Good for my body and the Earth!", says one Cosmopolitan judge.

McLean continues: "The Cosmo Beauty judging team spent months trialling products from around the world, and we’re so thrilled they love our menstrual cup so much."

"The Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Awards have a cult following and people trust the judges' views because they know their stuff."

Hello Cups are designed and made in New Zealand. They are a sustainable period care option to replace tampons and pads. They hold the equivalent of 3 tampons or pads and are reusable for years. Made from medical-grade thermoplastic elastomer, they are hypoallergenic and easy to use.

Hello Cups have won several awards to date, including gold at the Best Design Awards and McLean said their newest product release, Hello Disc™ - a reusable menstrual disc, is so popular they are struggling to keep up with demand.

"It has become our best-selling product. Our first two shipments sold out within hours. We are getting orders from vaginas all over the world. It’s been quite phenomenal."

Menstrual discs sit higher in the vagina than menstrual cups in an area called the vaginal fornix. This means they can be worn during intercourse for no-mess period sex. Unlike other menstrual discs, the Hello Disc™ has a double-looped removal tab that allows easy removal.

McLean said there was no doubt that sustainable period products are the way of the future for period care.

"They are better for the user, better for the planet, and save the user money because they last for so long."

Last year Hello.™ raised $2.4 million on the investment platform Snowball Effect to allow the business to focus on product development and market growth.

McLean, a former journalist, and her co-founder Mary Bond, a registered nurse, launched Hello Cups in late 2017.

