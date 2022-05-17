New tech driving efficiencies for Australia's DAWE - TechnologyOne

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 18:39

The Australian Department of Agriculture and Water and Environment (DAWE) is using new digital infrastructure to drive massive efficiencies across the import and export of primary industries in Australia, following a seamless transition to Australian-founded and owned TechnologyOne’s Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

DAWE is the first ‘tier one’ Federal Government agency to transition its core financial systems to SaaS, setting the foundation for a planned transformative modernisation program to support local producers and staff, and driving economic growth.

Ed Chung, CEO of TechnologyOne, said new economic modelling by IBRS and Insight Economics independently quantified the potential significant savings that could be available to the nation by modernising and upgrading to SaaS.

"Australia could be looking at $62 billion in savings over 10 years if all government agencies followed DAWE’s lead and upgraded their systems to SaaS. That could be re-invested into front line services such as roads, biosecurity and regional healthcare and education.

"Importantly, the modelling showed the experience of departments and agencies that had already made the transition was that much of these savings came from productivity improvements, not just lower operating costs," Mr Chung said.

"If other major sectors- also upgraded their old legacy IT systems to SaaS, the country could be $224B better off over ten year (not accounting for inflation) and even higher if Australian tech talent was chosen to deliver the work.

"As Australia ‘builds back better’ in 2022, the partnership between government, business and industry will continue to be critical, with technology and innovation at the core of ongoing economic growth.

"All organisations will need to upgrade their IT to SaaS eventually, and this economic modelling shows the potential for the nation if we fast track those decisions," Mr Chung said.

DAWE’s new finance solution has been deployed into TechnologyOne’s IRAP assessed PROTECTED SaaS solution. TechnologyOne has transitioned all agencies in its Federal GovCloud to this solution, which provides materially higher cyber security posture at no additional cost.

TechnologyOne, Australia’s leading SaaS ERP provider, has a more than 30 years of experience partnering with the government across federal, state and local jurisdictions in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the Pacific.

For more information on the IBRS, Insight Economics report ‘’The Economic Impact of SaaS", visit www.toobigtoignore.com.au.

-Including state and local government, higher education, health and community services and asset intensive industries.