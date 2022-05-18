Vaka Pasifika Accelerator 'to help Pasifika Businesses level-up'

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 13:04

This week Manaaki.io kicks off the first intake of the Vaka Pasifika Accelerator Course in partnership with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, with 50 Tagata Pasifika business leaders from regions outside of TÄmaki Makaurau selected for the programme out of 100 applicants.

A first for Manaaki.io and the Ministry, the Vaka Pasifika Accelerator follows the Ministry’s announcement of the Pacific Business Village and sees it extended into an online forum, delivering a scalable training solution to uplift Pasifika businesses.

Manaaki General Manager Rachel Adams says that while 53 % of participants in the programme are from recently formed businesses, the 12-week digital course is about helping Pasifika businesses at every level to level-up, with course attendees also having the chance to win a share of $25,000 to spend on their businesses.

"Whether you’re selling at the local mÄkete or already going global, the Vaka Pasifika Accelerator is about Pasifika businesses coming together to support each other through ako and manaakitanga."

Currently 72% of Pasifika businesses are sole-traders or micro businesses, making them especially vulnerable as they don’t traditionally qualify for the Government’s support services.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples wholly supports the purpose of the Vaka Pasifika Accelerator to fill this gap, while increasing representation in the economy of Pasifika peoples as asset owners, investors, and entrepreneurs.

"The high application rate for the first intake of this course is a testament to the drive and entrepreneurial spirit of Pasifika communities in Aotearoa. Vaka Pasifika Accelerator is designed to work alongside Pasifika peoples to harness that innate innovative spirit and upskill them.

"It’s about transforming business ideas into tangible success that will flow on to their aiga and communities".