Vertiv names Rainer Stiller Chief Marketing Officer

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 13:45

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Rainer Stiller the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Stiller will lead Vertiv’s global marketing organisation as it continues its vision of providing customers with a more innovative and personal digital marketing experience.

Stiller joined Vertiv in 2017 as Vice President of Marketing for EMEA, and was later promoted to Vice President, Global Channel Marketing. He has helped to transform Vertiv demand generation, customer experience, digitisation of lead-to-order processes, sales force enablement, and strategic branding.

"Over the past four years, Rainer has led our marketing organisation to success by enhancing our digital experience and pushing Vertiv to be more thoughtful, imaginative, and strategic in serving our customers," said Vertiv chief strategy and development officer, Gary Niederpruem. "His passion for the role marketing plays in our success, both internally and externally, makes him the perfect person to lead our global marketing organisation."

"I plan to help Vertiv and our marketing team become even more creative, purposeful and analytically driven in our efforts to reach and engage with our customers," Stiller said. "It is gratifying to be a part of an organisation where I can lead a diverse, global team that is motivated and dedicated to making a real difference for our stakeholders."

Stiller has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at F500 and Euro Stoxx 50 companies, with roles based in the US, France and Switzerland. He graduated from the Munich University of Applied Sciences in marketing and human resource management, and learned the marketing ropes at the BMW headquarters in Germany.

