Fisher banned after trying to sell paua on black market - MPI

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 17:31

A man has been banned from fishing and sentenced to home detention for his part in taking 319 pÄua to sell on the black market.

Most of the pÄua (207) were undersize. The daily legal limit for pÄua is 10 per person, with a minimum size of 125mm.

At sentencing in the Wellington District Court today (May 19), the Court took into account that Felesese Sam Pati, (45), of Wellington, was a recidivist offender with regard to pÄua poaching. He was prohibited from fishing for three years and sentenced to home detention for six months, following a successful prosecution by Ministry for Primary Industries on two charges under the Fisheries Act 1996.

Mr Pati was the second man to be sentenced on the matter. His dive partner was sentenced in 2019 to 10 month’s home detention and banned from fishing for three years.

Lower North Island Regional Fisheries Compliance Manager Tyrone Robinson says the sentence should send a strong message - there are consequences for pÄua poaching.

"Along with his dive partner, Mr Pati knowingly took a huge amount of pÄua, many undersize with the intention to sell and profit from this poached seafood on the black market.

"PÄua is a precious resource. It’s illegal to sell recreationally caught seafood. It’s really disappointing and seriously undermines sustainability of a finite resource."

Mr Pati and his associate had been diving in Wellington harbour in the early hours of June 30, 2018. They were stopped at around 2.40am by Police, who noticed they were driving without lights on and at speed. Police noted two wet backpacks in the car and questioned the men. But they quickly fled the scene in their vehicle.

However, the men were found a short time later, and the 319 shucked pÄua were also retrieved with assistance from a police dog after an attempt to hide it under bushes.

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24).

And to ensure they know the rules recreational fishers should download the free NZ Fishing Rules app.