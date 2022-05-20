ANZIIF announce return of NZ Insurance Industry Awards in Auckland

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 13:46

ANZIIF is proud to announce the return of the New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards in Auckland on 30 November.

‘We are overjoyed to see the return of the industry’s night of nights and celebrate the 10th year of the awards in New Zealand,’ says Prue Willsford.

'Submissions are now open! Our judging panel will be looking to see how our industry has continued to support the customer, community, and its people, and the extraordinary achievements that have helped our industry grow and flourish.’

With 15 categories to choose from, there is an opportunity for a wide range of industry sectors to be represented and recognised as the insurance ecosystem grows.

This year sees the introduction of four new categories:

Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change - this award recognises an outstanding organisation who deals with how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues affect its business's strategies and practices. General Insurance Claims Team of the Year - this award recognises a claims team that has demonstrated excellent technical skills, strong claims results and outstanding customer service during 2021. Insurtech Start-up of the Year - this award recognises an innovative technology company that enhances, extends or replaces a traditional approach to servicing insurance customers’ needs. Authorised Representative of the Year - this award recognises an outstanding broking company that generates 80% or more of their premium income from an Authorised Representative (AR) model and shows exceptional service for their AR's and customers.

‘We look forward to receiving your submissions and seeing you in-person to celebrate at Cordis Auckland,' added Willsford.

Submissions are now open and close Monday 18 July.

