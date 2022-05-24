Auckland’s Future, Now event reimagines Tamaki Makaurau's COVID-19 recovery

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 06:00

How could TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland use the COVID-19 crisis as a trigger to reimagine the region’s future and harness its potential?

Auckland’s Future, Now 2022 is a one-day event on Tuesday, 24 May hosted by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited - the region’s economic and cultural development agency - that will bring together leading business, economic and youth thinkers to address that question.

Nearly 40 speakers and panellists will explore how the private and public sectors can collaborate and how the region can collectively support its communities, businesses and industries to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"Auckland’s Future, Now is an opportunity for an open and honest discussion about the challenges facing Auckland and the practical steps we can work on and advocate for," says TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill. "We want to signal to decision-makers, international and local business that we are leading the way to a transformed, knowledge-intensive and future-ready regional economy."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says as the engine room of New Zealand’s economy and its gateway to the world, Auckland will play a crucial role in driving the country’s recovery.

"Auckland’s Future, Now recognises that for New Zealand to succeed, Auckland needs to succeed," he says.

"This year’s summit will build on previous events and will challenge Auckland’s business leaders and decisionmakers to create a shared set of priorities and actions to drive Auckland’s economic recovery and achieve our potential as an inclusive and globally competitive city."

This is the third time Auckland’s Future, Now has been held, following on from events in 2020 and 2021, which brought together Auckland’s most influential business leaders, economic thinkers and other key regional partners to create a shared set of priorities and actions to drive Auckland’s economic recovery.

"Auckland’s economy and communities face ongoing challenges in a COVID-19 world, as well as the challenges of climate change," says Nick Hill. "The two previous events showed the private sector’s strong desire to collaborate with the public sector on the challenges and opportunities Auckland faces. This year’s event will build on their legacy."

The scene for the day will be set by an opening panel discussion unpacking the Reimagining TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland report commissioned by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited from Koi TÅ«: The Centre for Informed Futures, to stimulate thinking, conversation and reflection on Auckland’s future over the next two generations and to generate desired outcomes.

Report co-authors Sir Peter Gluckman and Dr Anne Bardsley will be joined by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited Director Investment and Industry Pam Ford, Eke Panuku Development Auckland Chair Paul Majurey and Koi Tu Rangatahi Co-Chair Izzy Fenwick to discuss the nine future scenarios for Auckland presented in the report - and the barriers and enablers to these being realised.

The panel discussion will be followed by presentations by HSBC Group Advisor on Future Cities and New Industries Greg Clark, and Toyota New Zealand CEO Neeraj Lala - who will stretch attendees’ imaginations by presenting advanced lifestyle technologies being tested and implemented in cities around the world.

Other sessions will cover topics including facing the big challenges; a creative, innovative city; our youth, our leaders; climate change; reconnecting to the world; TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland’s MÄori economy; prosperity through a regenerative economy; and revitalising the city centre.

About 180 people will attend the in-person event with up to 1500 more expected to watch the livestream. Invited panellists and participants include chief executives, company directors and inspirational young thinkers from Auckland’s tradeable sectors, innovators and entrepreneurs, industry associations, investors, financial institutions, and unions.