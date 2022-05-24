Green hydrogen scale-up 'has energy leaders talking'

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 06:05

New insights on low-carbon hydrogen indicate it could play a significant role in meeting Paris Agreement goals by 2040 while contributing to the diversity and security of a countries' energy portfolios.

A new report from the World Energy Council: Regional insights into low-carbon hydrogen scale up (https://www.worldenergy.org/publications/entry/regional-insights-low-carbon-hydrogen-scale-up-world-energy-council) shows growing momentum for hydrogen-based fuels worldwide.

BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) Executive Director Tina Schirr says the report highlights a change in attitude within the industry.

"We’re starting to see the conversation shift from theoretical to practical, when discussing hydrogen development.

"Raising questions around supply chain, production sources and more indicate that energy leaders are seeing this as something worth pursuing.

"Discussion also highlights uncertainties, which need to be addressed if hydrogen is to achieve its full potential.

"For low-carbon hydrogen to be viable would require greater coordination and cooperation between stakeholders worldwide, to better mobilise public and private finance and significant global trade flows of hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels."

Green hydrogen is not just a flexible alternative to help decarbonising parts of the economy, but can also contribute to the diversity and security of a nation’s energy portfolio, which are crucial parts of the energy trilemma, Schirr says.

"This, in conjunction with other tools to decarbonise and diversify, will help countries meet their Paris Agreement goals by 2040.

"A bipartisan approach to the energy strategy including the role of hydrogen in New Zealand would go a long way to provide long-term investor certainty and avoid the impact a change in government could have on our emissions goals.