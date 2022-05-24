OceanaGold releases sustainability report

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 08:18

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to release its 2021 Sustainability Report which highlights its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for 2021.

OceanaGold President and CEO, Gerard Bond, said "sustainability is fundamental to the way we do business at OceanaGold and through our annual Sustainability Report we are able to transparently demonstrate our commitment to pursuing the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance."

"2021 was a remarkable year, both operationally and in the continuous improvement of our sustainability governance and performance," he said.

"OceanaGold supports the Paris Climate Agreement. In 2020 we set the goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and during 2021 we developed energy management plans at each of our operations to identify emissions reduction opportunities and set operation-based shortterm targets. In February this year, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an interim target to reduce carbon emissions per ounce of gold produced by 30 per cent by 2030 (based on 2019 performance levels)."

"While we recognise there is a long way to go to achieve our net zero goal, our interim 2030 climate change target will help drive focus and innovation across the Company, be consistent with stakeholders’ expectations and set a challenging but achievable pathway."

The Company continued to maintain a strong focus on safety, achieving a total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) of 3.4 per million hours worked in 2021.

"Improving our safety performance remains a key focus in 2022 and work has commenced on a safety maturity assessment that will contribute to the refresh of our global safety behaviours program in the year ahead," Mr Bond said.

In addition to operational performance, the Sustainability Report provides an overview of employment, economic and social investment in 2021. The Company’s activities provided employment for 2,319 employees and 1,028 contractors. The Company’s total economic contribution distributed to local, national and international suppliers was over $714 million and 88% (over $630 million) of its procurement was invested within the countries that host our operations.

OceanaGold also invested over $1.5 million in social programs and local infrastructure in line with priorities identified by host communities and governments.

"As we look ahead to 2022, our focus remains on safely and responsibly delivering sustained value to stakeholders by driving operational excellence and meeting or exceeding the commitments we make," Mr Bond said.

The full Sustainability Report is available at https://oceanagold.com/sustainability/sustainabilityreport/