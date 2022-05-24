Workers at Zeagold vote to strike and ban overtime - First Union

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 09:00

WHAT:

Workers at Zeagold, the largest producer of eggs in New Zealand, have voted to strike and will picket tomorrow in Auckland

WHERE:

Takanini shops, around 228 Great South Road, Takanini, Auckland

WHEN:

08:00-11:00, Tuesday 24 th May 2022

WHY:

"We’re currently bargaining with Zeagold for a new wage agreement and our members have voted to strike after declining an insulting offer from management," said Numia Raea, FIRST Union organiser.

"Workers feel frustrated and undervalued after being promised "recognition" for working through two lockdowns while many of them remain on minimum wage."

"The company is currently acquiring new farms and papering over the cracks in their workforce with temp labour, and these workers have been getter busier and busier for the last decade."

"The site runs on overtime and can’t keep up with orders for export and domestic eggs - some of the temps don’t last a day while most of our members have been there for many years."

"We’re seeking a meaningful pay rise that can mitigate a big rise in the cost of living and reward these people for years of extremely hard work."

"Workers have voted to strike for two days and ban overtime until June 1st."

Zeagold is wholly owned by Mainland Poultry, which reports through Indus Valley Limited to overseas private equity firms. Workers grade and package eggs for distribution at their Auckland site. The picket action is taking place off-site, as it is located rurally.