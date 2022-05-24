Quiet start for retail in 2022 - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 11:45

The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

After price effects and seasonal patterns were removed, total sales volumes fell 0.5 percent in the March 2022 quarter, following an 8.3 percent increase in the December 2021 quarter.

"Continued volatility in vehicle and hardware sales resulted in flat retail volumes this quarter," business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

The largest falls were in motor vehicle and parts retailing, down 4.0 percent, and hardware, building, and garden supplies, down 5.5 percent. Both industries recorded strong rises of 19 percent and 32 percent respectively in the December 2021 quarter.

Quiet start for retail in 2022 Retail trade survey: March 2022 quarter CSV files for download