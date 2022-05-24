Orange is the new green and let's business get on with it - Michael Barnett

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 14:16

Remaining in the orange traffic light setting is not a constraint or handbrake to accelerating business recovery, rebuilding, and planning for growth, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

"Businesses can do everything under Orange, but with a mask in some situations, and can self-direct other safety measures to keep workers, customers, and their workplaces safe. Orange should not be used as an excuse for doing nothing."

Mr Barnett said the real constraints for business were the immigration hoops to get in skills beyond the favoured list to fill shortages and increasing inflationary costs for employers to hold talent.