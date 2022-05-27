Investment into NZ cyber security and resilience comes at critical time - CyberCX

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 11:46

Significant investment into New Zealand’s cyber security and resilience comes at a crucial time as geopolitical tensions grow, and the country emerges from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Budget 2022 delivered hundreds of millions of new funding for cyber security resilience across the board, including $30 million for CERT NZ, $18 million for the NCSC, $12 million for the GCSB for counterterrorism and $24 million for Police cybersecurity. Alastair MacGibbon, Chief Strategy Officer for CyberCX, says fighting cybercrime and leading New Zealand’s cyber security efforts are critical responsibilities of the Government.

"The funding boost is a confident step in the right direction. The cyber-focused measures outlined in the Budget come amid rising geopolitical tensions for New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region. These tensions are playing out in cyberspace, against a backdrop of a deteriorating cyber threat landscape," he says.

"Fighting cybercrime and leading New Zealand’s cyber security efforts is one of the most important roles for the Government - those that fail to deliver cyber security will fail to keep their citizens safe, provide essential services and protect local jobs," he says.

Adam Boileau is the executive director of Security Testing and Assurance at CyberCX and says the Government is responding to an increased number of threats and incidents across sectors.

"Millions have been earmarked for cyber security for the intelligence community, law enforcement, justice, health, and education, reflecting the increased need to beef up our cyber resilience as the number of threats and attacks grows.

"This investment help address the real needs facing both the private and public sectors, particularly considering the recent victimisation of schools, hospitals, and businesses by digital criminals, which have had lasting effects. We welcome the opportunity to help secure and defend the communities we live in and businesses that are looking to make the most of our flourishing digital economy as they recover from Covid-19," he says.