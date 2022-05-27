Tracey Berry appointed as a partner at Mosaic Financial Services Infrastructure

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 17:11

Mosaic has added another partner level position to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Tracey Berry, effective from 23/05. Tracey brings great depth of experience across banking, wealth and financial services, in particular the implementation of regulatory compliance and complex business change.

She will remain based in Christchurch both covering off a number of Wellington and South Island based clients as well as delivering to various programmes across Mosaic’s client base.

Tracey’s career has included senior and executive level roles at several New Zealand banks, and CEO of both a Wealth and an Insurance company. In addition, Tracey maintains a number of Governance appointments.

"She is a great addition to our team and her appointment provides yet more top flight capability and depth of IP to our business" said Myles Allan, Mosaic Founding Partner. "We are not seeing any let up in demand for pragmatic solutions to our clients regulatory obligations, culture change and digital transformation challenges and we will continue to grow to ensure we can meet this" added Allan

Mosaic is likely to make one more senior appointment in the insurance space shortly and then look to promote from within its stable of principal consultants to provide both continuity and succession options as mosaic delivers to its long run growth strategy.