Public Trust announces Andrew Hughes' resignation

Monday, 30 May, 2022 - 16:29

Public Trust announces resignation of General Manager, Corporate Trustee Services Public Trust has today announced the resignation of Andrew Hughes, their General Manager Corporate Trustee Services.

Andrew’s resignation comes after three years in the role with the Crown-owned entity.

"The decision has been a difficult one to make, as I have thoroughly enjoyed my last three years with the organisation, but now is the right time for me to consider other opportunities."

Andrew will continue in the role through until 30 June, when he will hand over to David Callanan, Public Trust’s Chief Legal and Risk Officer.

David will hold the role of GM Corporate Trustee Services in an interim capacity while a permanent replacement for the CTS role is sought.

Says Andrew: "I know that our clients will be in good hands with David with the support of the existing CTS leadership team."