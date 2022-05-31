Immigration good for productivity, New Zealand - BusinessNZ

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 11:00

BusinessNZ agrees with a new report by the Productivity Commission, which supports the belief that immigration is good for New Zealand.

The Commission’s Fit for the Future report was released today. BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says it reinforces what many businesses already know, and that Government must be strategic in its approach to welcome international skills and labour back to New Zealand.

"The report shows that immigration overall has positive effects and hasn’t contributed to a downward wage spiral, lost productivity or caused massive infrastructure gaps.

"An all-of-Government approach would need to take into account investment, active labour market policies, education and training, as well as immigration policy."

Ms Beard says businesses see opportunities through immigration which can resolve severe skill shortages currently holding companies back.

"It’s good to see this report has acknowledged the contribution migrants make, while also recommending transparent policy making and a focus on stronger links with education and training policies, to ensure companies can get the skills they need.

"Immigration is necessary for New Zealand. With high rates of skilled New Zealanders heading abroad and our attractiveness to migrants linked to our economic performance, it is critical immigration starts flowing again."