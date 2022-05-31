Company-X, Road Efficiency Group finalist in innovation awards

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 14:59

The team who built the world’s first national roading performance reporting and data quality assurance tool is celebrating being named a finalist in New Zealand’s most coveted innovation awards.

Hamilton software specialist Company-X and its client the Road Efficiency Group (REG) was a finalist in the Reseller News NZ-Wide Innovation Award for the REG Insights portal in May.

REG Insights gives Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, city, and district councils the ability to interrogate data quality and measure performance trends on a national framework. The project took the entire roading sector on a journey and significantly moved it forward in the area of evidence-based decision making.

The latest award recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country.

REG Insights was one of a handful of projects that also won Company-X the Hamilton Central Business Association Best Professional Services Innovation Award in February.

Waimakariri District Council chief executive and REG chair Jim Harland said the placement in the awards was a tremendous acknowledgement of a decade’s work providing better information across the transport sector. Waka Kotahi Senior Investment Auditor and REG Insights Product Owner Tony Lange said it was fantastic to be acknowledged for what the partnership between REG and Company-X had produced.

"When we work with Company-X there's always fresh thoughts coming into the conversations," Lange said. "The sector is really appreciative of the information that they're getting out of it."

Waka Kotahi System Manager and Sector Excellence Workgroup chair Roger Brady said he was "really stoked and excited" about the recognition REG Insights had received.

"It's a small recognition of the great work that REG has done over the years," he said. "The foundation has been set a long time ago, and it's great to see the rewards being reaped, the recognition given."

"This placement is just another accolade for Company-X's unique work", said REG Programme Manager Andrew McKillop. "Their skills, coupled with the depth of asset management knowledge within the REG team, leads to a truly transformative partnership creating valuable tools for the transport sector."

REG Insights was also a finalist in the Excellence in Govtech Award at the 2021 New Zealand Excellence in IT Awards.

About Company-X

Company-X offers world-leading software savvy delivered with a can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself on experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

About the Road Efficiency Group (REG)

REG’s work aims to address high variability in service and costs across the national road network.

REG is a collaborative initiative between Waka Kotahi, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Road Controlling Authorities (RCAs) of New Zealand. REG was formed in 2012 as the authority to implement the recommendations of the broader Road Maintenance Task Force. The REG partnership is focused on delivering change that will transform the transport sector as the network transitions from private vehicle/freight centric to a modern integrated system that includes all modes and available technologies and aligns the objectives of local, regional, and central government.

REG exists to support RCAs as they work to understand the changes upon them as described in the Government Policy Statement on land transport or due to challenges within the sector.

The success of the REG programme has been the combined partnership of local government and Waka Kotahi promoting the ‘sector to support the sector’, helping RCAs become ‘smarter buyers’ and the partnership’s ability to apply constructive pressure on the sector to improve performance.