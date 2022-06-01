Vegan charities to receive $1.4 million in free advertising

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 09:00

Creative Compass, a vegan digital marketing agency, is launching a program to help 12 eligible animal rights organisations receive a combined total of $1.4 million worth of free advertising per year.

"Every month we’re going to help a new animal charity get set up with $120,000 worth of free Google Ad Spend per year through the Google Grants program, then we’ll set up all of their initial Google Ads campaigns as well as provide free training to help them manage any further campaigns they want to run in the future" said Sam Tucker, Co-Founder and Director of Digital Advertising for Creative Compass.

Creative Compass has always provided digital marketing services for animal charities at significantly reduced prices, including for the Animal Save Movement, but with the launch of the new program they will be able to help many more charities that usually wouldn’t be able to afford to market themselves.

"There are so many animal rights charities that are doing such amazing and important work, without the financial support they need and recognition they deserve. We’re excited to be able to use our skills in digital marketing to be able to make a real difference for animals." explained Co-Founder and Director of Social Media for Creative Compass, Maddie Claire.

Their mission is a personal one, with the founders of Creative Compass both being dedicated animal rights activists for years.

Sam has been heavily involved in the animal rights movement for more than a decade, running a vegan radio show when he was only 12 years old and working as the Australia and New Zealand Outreach Manager for Vegan Outreach for more than 5 years.

Maddie has been vegan for 6 years and has been heavily involved in the animal rights movement ever since, freelancing for several vegan businesses and organising multiple animal rights events.

Applications open on June 1st and the program launches on July 1st. All registered animal charities are encouraged to apply at www.vegancreativecompass.com/charity