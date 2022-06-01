TracPlus release next-gen common operating platform: TracPlus Cloud

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 15:15

Global wildfire asset tracking and communications company TracPlus announce the release of their next-generation Common Operating Platform TracPlus Cloud.

The TracPlus Cloud Common Operating Platform provides critical operators with an off-the-shelf solution that ties together operational information from multiple asset types and multiple communication channels to enable responding agencies to make faster, more informed decisions.

TracPlus CEO Tim Lynskey says he’s proud of this milestone delivery for TracPlus and excited for the increased organisational safety TracPlus Cloud delivers.

"Through having our devices and software installed on some of the best emergency response assets around the world, TracPlus has been present at virtually every major disaster response globally in the past five years.

"This operational experience has enabled us to distill the most powerful features of our system into an intuitive cloud-based platform that allows operators to access information about their assets from almost anywhere and helps bring their people safely home each day.

"These updates mark a leap in usability for our customers - and that’s just the beginning. TracPlus has been able to scale our team with some incredible talent over the past year, and so the capacity to build and release new value-added features and services to our customers is going to be revolutionary for the business and the market space we live and work in," says Mr Lynskey.

He adds that release of this platform builds on TracPlus' experience as the only commercial provider to deliver a whole-of-country solution for integrated aircraft tracking in the wildfire management space.

"We tie multiple data streams and asset types into a single view of the truth for mission-critical operations and deliver situational awareness to operators, irrespective of who owns the asset, what the asset is, who provides the tracking, or what the platform or signal type is - be it radio, cellular or satellite.

"We’re now able to roll out this powerful, cloud-based platform that traditionally was only available for large agencies and allow organisations of all sizes to track, manage, monitor, and message their personnel and resources, including land, maritime, and aviation assets, to keep crews safe, conserve resources, and maximize coordinated efforts," says Mr Lynskey.