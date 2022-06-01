10,000 dollar The Lines Company funding round opens

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 17:02

TLC boosted its community support by increasing its $10,000 sponsorship funding rounds from two per year, to three for the 2022-23 financial year. The decision to increase the fund was made with the full support of WESCT (Waitomo Energy Services Consumer Trust), 100% owner of TLC, who agreed on the need to increase the investment made to help and support community initiatives in the wake of COVID-19 and emerging cost of living crisis.

Local community groups or organisations with a project or plan are encouraged to apply for TLC community funding. The June round looks to offer $10,000 in financial support to groups across the network who are doing good in the community. Preference is given to projects/events which have a focus on energy efficiency or support youth and whÄnau.

TLC has been providing contestable community funding to a variety of community groups and

projects since 2017, some of which include:

- Åtorohanga Riding for the Disabled

- Ohakune Squash Rackets Club Incorporated

- Åtorohanga Household Budgeting Service Inc

- Ruapehu Mountain Bike Club

- TÅ«rangi Foodbank Inc

- Ruapehu KÄhui Ako

- Friends of the Timber Trail Incorporated

- Rata St Preschool Taumarunui

- Taumarunui Netball Centre

TLC’s last funding round in March 2022, saw ten successful applicants receive community funding.

One of the successful applicants, Åtorohanga Riding for the Disabled received $1,000 to go towards new riding helmets helping to contribute to the safety of riders.

TLC’s fund will give priority to projects or events that have high visibility and will benefit local communities, reach many people, and improve the lives of the people living within the TLC network.

Application forms are available online now, with applications closing on Thursday 30 June.

https://www.thelinescompany.co.nz/sponsorship/