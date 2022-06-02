FSC launches Why Does Money Matter school competition

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 09:36

The Financial Services Council [FSC] has launched the second year of their ‘Why Does Money Matter?’ video competition for New Zealand school students.

The launch coincides with the current fortnight of the FSC’s It Starts With Action campaign to improve women’s financial confidence and wellbeing.

The competition is open to school children of all ages around the country, as individuals or in groups. It challenges them to share their good money habits in a three-minute video.

"Talking about money is so crucial for improving financial confidence and wellbeing, and these conversations start young," says FSC Chief Executive Richard Klipin.

"If we can get more people talking about money in classrooms and at home, we’ll go a long way towards developing financially confident New Zealanders."

There were a number of amazing entries last year, and the FSC and its Consumer Engagement Committee, which is driving the project, are looking forward to the creative submissions that will come through in 2022.

"$10,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs and the winners will once again be judged by an all-star panel, to be announced in the coming weeks," said FSC Consumer Engagement Committee Co-Chair Meagan Tuckerman.

The FSC will also recruit judges from their 106 member organisations to help determine the finalists.

"This competition is also about rallying the financial services industry around a common goal: to improve the financial confidence and wellbeing of Kiwi kids," said FSC Consumer Engagement Committee Co-Chair Clark Todd.

"Schools can enter as many times as they like. Teachers can submit an entry from each class, from smaller groups within a class, or even one entry per individual," Todd adds.

Winners will also have their entries screened at a short film festival run by the FSC later in the year.

Students, parents or teachers can register here to receive more information, and entries will open on 27 June 2022, closing on the final day of Term 3, Friday 30 September 2022.